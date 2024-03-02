Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director William D. Waddill Sells 12,975 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director William D. Waddill sold 12,975 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $406,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PTGX stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.
