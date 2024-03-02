Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director William D. Waddill Sells 12,975 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director William D. Waddill sold 12,975 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $406,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,009,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,356,000 after purchasing an additional 607,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,228,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,850,000 after purchasing an additional 80,639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,613,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,438,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 210,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.