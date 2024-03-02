Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel Sells 30,000 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,168,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 112,123 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Protagonist Therapeutics

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.