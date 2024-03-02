ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRQR. Raymond James cut their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 32.4% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 237,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 347,185 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
