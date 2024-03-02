Profund Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 48.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Republic Services stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

