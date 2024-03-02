Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,316 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,395,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,978 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,063,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,262,000 after purchasing an additional 215,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 477,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 91,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.95 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

