Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,639 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.42 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

