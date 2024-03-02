Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.