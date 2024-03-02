Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,114 Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 64,968 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,870,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after buying an additional 2,625,971 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.