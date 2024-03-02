Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 13,187 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MiMedx Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 197,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 154,376 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 206,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 145,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 74,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $8.63 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDXG

About MiMedx Group

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.