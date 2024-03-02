Profund Advisors LLC Invests $323,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.42%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

