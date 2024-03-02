Profund Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $50.39 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

