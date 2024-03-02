Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,950,000 after purchasing an additional 389,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,091,000 after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,843,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,129,000 after purchasing an additional 532,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

