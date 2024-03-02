Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,375,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $128,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth $87,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 507,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $102.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

