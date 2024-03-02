Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,326 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

