Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

