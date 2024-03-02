PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PSMT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSMT

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.5 %

PriceSmart stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.91. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $84.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.44%.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,533,000 after buying an additional 141,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.