Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of Precision Drilling worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Trading Up 3.8 %

PDS opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $885.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $73.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.36. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $372.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Precision Drilling

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

