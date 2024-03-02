PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.20.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE PPG opened at $139.56 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

