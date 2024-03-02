PotCoin (POT) Trading 573.9% Higher This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 992.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 573.9% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $246.51 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00146458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007655 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

