Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Down to $15.37

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $14.61. Portillo’s shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 859,180 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on PTLO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $790.57 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Portillo’s news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,032,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 2,309.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,346,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 521.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,700,000 after acquiring an additional 882,738 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,866,000 after acquiring an additional 752,280 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

