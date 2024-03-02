Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Plug Power Stock Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3,546.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Plug Power by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

