Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,403,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Plexus Stock Up 0.5 %

Plexus stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

