Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,689 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Planet Fitness worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $919,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Planet Fitness

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLNT opened at $62.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

