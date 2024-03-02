Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at Citigroup

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $16.50 to $17.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $16.59 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

