Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KVYO. Barclays dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klaviyo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.41. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 20,305.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

