Piper Sandler Raises PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $29.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded PowerSchool from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

NYSE PWSC opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -109.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52.

In related news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $606,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 209,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $606,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 209,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

