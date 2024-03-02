Piper Sandler Boosts Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $7.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of CRDF opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.07.
In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 697,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,932.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
