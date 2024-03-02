Piper Sandler Boosts Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $7.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDFFree Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CRDF opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 697,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,932.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

