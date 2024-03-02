Piper Sandler Boosts Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $7.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CRDF opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 697,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,932.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

About Cardiff Oncology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

