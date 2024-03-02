Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 37,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 116,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PBFS opened at $9.25 on Friday. Pioneer Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

About Pioneer Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.