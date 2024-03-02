Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,264 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.13% of Pinterest worth $24,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,299 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 332.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,059.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $147,982,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $36.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,737 shares of company stock worth $3,324,983 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

