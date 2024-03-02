Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $80.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $68.07 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 79.82%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

