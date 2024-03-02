PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$451.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.29. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.58 and a 52 week high of C$9.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$33,336.00. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

