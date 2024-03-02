Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PECO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of PECO opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,562,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.