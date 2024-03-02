PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. PharmaCyte Biotech has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $3.23.

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

