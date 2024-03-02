Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,500 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Airgain worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter worth about $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Airgain by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. Airgain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Airgain in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Airgain

Airgain Profile

(Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.