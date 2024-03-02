Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.27.

NASDAQ PR opened at $16.05 on Friday. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 882,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,256,577 shares of company stock worth $107,573,558. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

