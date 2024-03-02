Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.86

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.86 and last traded at $76.86, with a volume of 282148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,426,852 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,481,667,000 after buying an additional 78,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $937,613,000 after buying an additional 107,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $821,154,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,441,763 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $732,322,000 after buying an additional 98,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.