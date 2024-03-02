Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 206.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,544 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 305.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $154.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average of $155.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

