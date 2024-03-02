Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$52.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.81.

TSE PPL opened at C$47.49 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$47.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

