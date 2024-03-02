Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.44

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$47.44 and last traded at C$47.43, with a volume of 130012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

