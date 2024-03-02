Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Raises Dividend to GBX 15.70 Per Share

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 1,014 ($12.86) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,523.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.29. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 749.40 ($9.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,015.50 ($12.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 961.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 924.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.37) to GBX 965 ($12.24) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 228 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 941 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £2,145.48 ($2,721.31). Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

