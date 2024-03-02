Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

PK opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 808.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,439,000 after purchasing an additional 278,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,001,000 after purchasing an additional 714,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.