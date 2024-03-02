Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PXT. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

TSE PXT opened at C$20.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.66. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$20.21 and a 52-week high of C$30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$40,750.00. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

