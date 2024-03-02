Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE FNA opened at $11.79 on Friday. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

