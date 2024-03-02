Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Par Pacific worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.12. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $40.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PARR. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

