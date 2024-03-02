Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Update

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,600 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 519,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 317,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity at Pangaea Logistics Solutions

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $116,005.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,712.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

