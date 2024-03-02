Palestra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Palestra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,551 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $822.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $627.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.