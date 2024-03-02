Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) VP Thomas A. Hassfurther Sells 13,850 Shares

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $180.14 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $183.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.48 and a 200 day moving average of $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,659,000 after purchasing an additional 189,401 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.