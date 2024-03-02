Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 31% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.68 million and $14,975.36 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,909.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.10 or 0.00731880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00148733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00054476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.00229344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00171697 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,935,842 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

