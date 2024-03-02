Orion S.A. (OEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 4th

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.
Orion has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years. Orion has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orion to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.
Orion Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.63. Orion has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $28.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Orion
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 145.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
Orion Company Profile
Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orion
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.