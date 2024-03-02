Orion S.A. (OEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 4th

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Orion has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years. Orion has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orion to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.63. Orion has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $28.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Orion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 145.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.