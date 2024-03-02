Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 38000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Organto Foods Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Organto Foods alerts:

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$6.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.